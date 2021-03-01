First Alert Weather - Breezy back to work forecast for Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The last day of February, brought quite the variety of weather to north central Wisconsin Sunday, with heavy snow across the Northwoods, to some icy conditions in central Wisconsin and mainly rainy and foggy conditions farther south. Overall, it was quite the smorgasbord of weather varieties that fell across the Badger State Sunday. The heaviest snow fell in the northern part of the area, with over 9″ reported near Manitowish Waters.

Locations in the Northwoods picked up over 9" of snow on the last day of February (WSAW)

The first day of March will be starting off somewhat “like a lamb”, depending on your point of view when it comes to some windy conditions that will continue to wind down later Monday afternoon. While the day will start with quite a bit of cloud cover, clearing is expected for the rest of the morning hours, as the wind slowly winds down throughout the afternoon. With the lack of cloud cover Monday night, expect most lows to quickly fall to near or slightly above 0° by daybreak Tuesday.

Breezy and milder conditions will continue for a majority of the first week of March, with generally dry conditions expected throughout the weekend as temps hold several degrees above average throughout Sunday. It looks like the next organized chance for precipitation (or preslopitation as I refer to it: sleet, freezing drizzle, snow, graupel, fog, etc.) will arrive toward the middle of next week.

Temperatures will average well above the lower 30s throughout the middle of March (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.