Advertisement

Family displaced after Stevens Point fire, crews working to determine cause

Firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex in Stevens Point on Monday, March 1.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex in Stevens Point on Monday, March 1.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Chief said at least one family won’t be able to go home Monday night after a fire damaged a house.

Fire crews were called to the scene near Main Street and Illinois Avenue in Stevens Point just after 2:30 pm Monday. The home appears to be a duplex.

The fire chief said people were home when the fire started, but everyone was able to get out safely. Two dogs also had to be rescued.

Firefighters are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Here are a few of the snowfall totals in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation supports retired fireman's family with...
Wausau firefighters support retired fireman’s family with medical bills

Latest News

State Republicans want schools with in-person learning to receive extra funding
State Republicans want schools with in-person learning to receive extra funding
65 and older population still remain priority on list to receive vaccine
65 and older population still remain priority on list to receive vaccine
School Districts put vaccine plans in action, waiting for vaccines
School districts put plans into place as teachers become eligible for vaccine
Learn about HPV and the link to certain cancers and diseases