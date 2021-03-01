Family displaced after Stevens Point fire, crews working to determine cause

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Chief said at least one family won’t be able to go home Monday night after a fire damaged a house.

Fire crews were called to the scene near Main Street and Illinois Avenue in Stevens Point just after 2:30 pm Monday. The home appears to be a duplex.

The fire chief said people were home when the fire started, but everyone was able to get out safely. Two dogs also had to be rescued.

Firefighters are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

