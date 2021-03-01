Advertisement

DHS: No new COVID deaths, 54% of 65+ have received dose of vaccine

COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
COVID vaccine in Wisconsin(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another day of zero deaths due to COVID-19 complications. Total known deaths remained at 6,412 on Monday.

The state also record 308 more positive cases. Of all known cases, 7,417 or 1.3% remain active.

As of Monday, nearly 16% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That number includes 54.4% of the 65+ population. Just over 492,000 or 8.5% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series. Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

