DHS: No new COVID deaths, 54% of 65+ have received dose of vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another day of zero deaths due to COVID-19 complications. Total known deaths remained at 6,412 on Monday.

The state also record 308 more positive cases. Of all known cases, 7,417 or 1.3% remain active.

As of Monday, nearly 16% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That number includes 54.4% of the 65+ population. Just over 492,000 or 8.5% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series. Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.