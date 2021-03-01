Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin didn’t add any deaths to COVID-19′s death toll for a second day in a row Monday and reported the fewest new coronavirus cases since August 31.

On top of this news, almost half a million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to new figures Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 492,074 people received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That’s 8.5% of the state’s population.

In all, more than 900,000 people (912,429) have received at least one shot, including more than half (54.4%) of older adults ages 65 and up, and more than 11% of adults 35 to 64. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue to come in, so they’re likely even higher.

And these numbers might surge soon with more doses coming to the state and more people eligible for a vaccine as of Monday, March 1:

Education and childcare: Includes preschool to grade 12, higher education, community learning programs, and Boys & Girls Club and YMCA staff members

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, such as Family Care and IRIS

Some public-facing frontline workers, including public transit and people responsible for utility and communications infrastructure

911 operators

Workers in the food supply chain: Farms; production plants; food retail, which includes supermarkets and convenience stores selling groceries; and hunger relief distribution

Congregate living: Residents and staff of domestic abuse and homeless shelters; housing for the elderly or people with disabilities; prisons and jails; mental health facilities; some employer-based housing

Non-frontline essential health care: Emergency management; cyber security; critical support roles such as cleaning, HVAC and refrigeration; critical supply chain, such as production and distribution of vaccine

This is not an all-inclusive list. State health officials say older adults are still their priority, and when these groups can get vaccinated will depend on local supply. The Oconto County Health Department, for one, says it won’t vaccinate the expanded group until the week of March 15 or when 50% of older adults in the county are vaccinated, whichever comes later, because it doesn’t have an adequate supply of vaccine.

The state’s supply will be helped somewhat by a third vaccine receiving FDA approval last weekend. The White House says the 4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine manufactured so far are being distributed to states right now, and people could begin receiving it in their arm on Tuesday (see related story). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose whereas the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two doses 3 or 4 weeks apart.

Since December 13, Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 1,408,883 doses to residents and 27,567 doses to non-residents, such as people from neighboring states who work in Wisconsin health care and nursing home facilities.

Action 2 News continues updating its guide to vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus remains at 6,412 for a third day after the state didn’t include any deaths Sunday or Monday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still 18 deaths per day and the death rate was steady at 1.14% of all cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 564,268 with the addition of 308 patients. That was about 10% (9.83%) of the 3,134 results the state received for people being tested for the first time or testing positive. That’s the lowest number of new cases in six months. Keep in mind, the state typically has low figures on Sundays and Mondays due to the weekend. The state is averaging 610 new cases a day over the last 7 days.

If you look at all of the test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity rate is 2.2%, the lowest since last March.

More than 550,000 (550,280) of those cases are considered recovered, meaning they were diagnosed or detected symptoms more than 30 days ago, even if they have lingering effects from their infection. This is 97.5% of all cases. Fewer than 7,500 people (7,417) are considered active cases right now.

County by county case and death figures will be updated later in this article.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 31 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, well below the 7-day average of 55 hospitalizations per day. Over the last year, 26,158 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment at some point, or 4.6% of all cases.

On Sunday, the latest figures available right now, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said 290 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, the lowest number of patients since September 8. In addition, the WHA said 73 of those patients were in intensive care units, which is the lowest number recorded since Action 2 News began tracking hospitalization numbers.

The overall total number of patients dropped by 14 from Saturday, and the number of those in the ICU decreased by 7. Sunday marks the fifth time this month that ICU’s had fewer than 90 COVID-19 patients.

Locally, there are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, including 2 in ICU. That’s one less in ICU from Saturday but four more patients overall.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were treating 32 patients, one more than Saturday, with 12 in ICU, which is two fewer patients than 24 hours earlier.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 357 ICU beds (24.35%) and 2,497 of all medical beds (22.345%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Sunday, the latest hospital figures available.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 20 open ICU beds (19.23%) among them and 101 of all medical beds (11.84%) open for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region, the hospitals have 42 ICU beds (20.28%) and 262 of all medical beds (27.41%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,578 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,175 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,362 cases (+9) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,065 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,188 cases (+12) (223 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,319 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,205 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,470 cases (+3) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,043 cases (+4) (92 deaths)

Clark – 3,155 cases (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,031 cases (+7) (51 deaths)

Crawford – 1,668 cases (+1 ) (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,517 (+89) (273 deaths)

Dodge – 11,411 cases (State revised, decrease of 4) (155 deaths)

Door – 2,418 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,674 cases (26 deaths)

Dunn – 4,262 cases (+7) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,009 cases (+7) (104 deaths)

Florence - 434 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,982 cases (+9) (93 deaths)

Forest - 925 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,648 cases (+5) (80 deaths)

Green – 3,147 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,525 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,853 cases (9 deaths)

Iron - 541 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Jackson - 2,575 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,870 cases (+7) (111 deaths)

Juneau - 2,9822 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,823 cases (+6) (300 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,414 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,230 cases (+19) (78 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,463 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,934 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,909 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,239 cases (64 deaths)

Marathon – 13,681 cases (+11) (176 deaths)

Marinette - 3,981 cases (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,307 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,216 (+73) (1,237 deaths)

Monroe – 4,318 cases (+4) (31 deaths)

Oconto – 4,263 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,378 cases (+4) (67 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,271 cases (+35) (195 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,629 cases (+3) (77 deaths)

Pepin – 807 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,476 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,923 cases (+14) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,477 cases (+5) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,157 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,347 cases (+16) (320 deaths)

Richland - 1,287 cases (14 deaths)

Rock – 14,402 cases (+6) (159 deaths)

Rusk - 1,253 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,285 cases (+9) (41 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,514 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Shawano – 4,593 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,896 cases (+12) (128 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,381 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,799 cases (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,386 cases (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,831 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,136 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,837 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (127 deaths)

Washburn – 1,295 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,746 cases (+5) (134 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,625 cases (+37) (482 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,782 cases (+1) (112 deaths)

Waushara – 2,098 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,046 cases (+2) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,698 cases (+7) (73 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (reflects Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 277 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 722 cases (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,664 cases (+10) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,131 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 929 cases (+1) (20 deaths) (+1)

Houghton – 2,131 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 115 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 290 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,456 cases (+0) (55 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,617 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 358 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

