Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers donates $1M to help struggling small businesses in hometown

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers(station)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help struggling small businesses in his hometown.

Rodgers announced Monday, 80 restaurants and retail businesses will receive grants to help cover rent through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, California.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” said Rodgers. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”

The fund was started with a $500,000 donation from Rodgers. He later increased his donation to $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Here are a few of the snowfall totals in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation supports retired fireman's family with...
Wausau firefighters support retired fireman’s family with medical bills
police lights graphic
5 injured in Milwaukee shootings over less than 3-hour span

Latest News

Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt
Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders
Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders
Teachers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Teachers and childcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Overcoming Your Fear Of Needles
Overcoming Your Fear Of Needles