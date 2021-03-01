Aaron Rodgers donates $1M to help struggling small businesses in hometown

CHICO, Calif. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help struggling small businesses in his hometown.

Rodgers announced Monday, 80 restaurants and retail businesses will receive grants to help cover rent through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, California.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” said Rodgers. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”

The fund was started with a $500,000 donation from Rodgers. He later increased his donation to $1 million.

