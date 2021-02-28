SPASH, Marshfield gymnasts compete in the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield individuals and the SPASH team competed in the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet with a chance to take home the gold.

Hanna Merkel was the only one to qualify in the all-around, and she finished in 20th place with a score of 32.550.

Other Marshfield gymnasts competing in individual events were Alexis Mushel and Sophie Nikolay in the vault and Phoebe Hernandez on the balance beam. Mushel and Nikolay finished with scores of 8.100 and 8.075, respectively, good for 20th and 21st. Hernandez had a score of 6.925, finishing 22nd.

For SPASH, they competed in the team portion with just one gymnast, Katelyn Trowbridge, qualifying for the all around.

Trowbridge finished in 14th place with a score of 34.650. Individuals that qualified for events were Maggie Kempen on the vault, along with Riley Keene and Haley Karr on the balance beam. Kempen had a score of 7.975, finishing in 22nd. Keene and Karr had a score of 8.750 and 8.450, finishing in 15th and 19th place, respectively.

SPASH as a team finished in 8th place with a total score of 131.8500.

Medford also competed in the Division 2 portion of the competition in La Crosse, finishing in 6th with a score of 134.7500.

To view the full results, you can go the WIAA website.

