Advertisement

SPASH, Marshfield gymnasts compete in the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet

SPASH stands in front of the crowd before the start of the meet.
SPASH stands in front of the crowd before the start of the meet.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield individuals and the SPASH team competed in the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet with a chance to take home the gold.

Hanna Merkel was the only one to qualify in the all-around, and she finished in 20th place with a score of 32.550.

Other Marshfield gymnasts competing in individual events were Alexis Mushel and Sophie Nikolay in the vault and Phoebe Hernandez on the balance beam. Mushel and Nikolay finished with scores of 8.100 and 8.075, respectively, good for 20th and 21st. Hernandez had a score of 6.925, finishing 22nd.

For SPASH, they competed in the team portion with just one gymnast, Katelyn Trowbridge, qualifying for the all around.

Trowbridge finished in 14th place with a score of 34.650. Individuals that qualified for events were Maggie Kempen on the vault, along with Riley Keene and Haley Karr on the balance beam. Kempen had a score of 7.975, finishing in 22nd. Keene and Karr had a score of 8.750 and 8.450, finishing in 15th and 19th place, respectively.

SPASH as a team finished in 8th place with a total score of 131.8500.

Medford also competed in the Division 2 portion of the competition in La Crosse, finishing in 6th with a score of 134.7500.

To view the full results, you can go the WIAA website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Kyle Kennedy booking photo
Man convicted in 2013 fatal overdose case, charged in new overdose case
Benjamin Smith, 31
Suspect in home invasion charged with felony murder, bond set at $250K
Nekoosa Police find drugs in home following tip that children were being exposed to drugs
Generic recall graphic.
Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria

Latest News

Edgar boys basketball clinches state tournament birth.
Edgar boys basketball advances to state tournament with 74-60 win over Clear Lake
Marshfield's Hanna Merkel was born to be a gymnast.
Marshfield’s Hanna Merkel was born to be a gymnast
Hanna Merkel is set to compete in the WIAA 2021 Individual All-Around Gymnastics meet.
Marshfield’s Hanna Merkel was born to be a gymnast
Coach Joe Gallion shares how wrestling developed his life skills and how he is passing those...
Resiliency through wrestling