First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest snow producer to impact North Central Wisconsin was mainly focused across the north. As low pressure tracked right through central and northeast Wisconsin, about half of the area saw some mixed precipitation and rain showers in the south, while a wintry mix or snow to the north. Snowfall in the northern tier ranged from as high as 8-9″ in parts of Price and Iron Counties, while closer to 4 inches in Vilas and Oneida Counties. As much as an inch fell in the northern half of Taylor County, while sleet and a trace of snowfall occured in Wausau.

