Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Brighter & milder days ahead

Breezy tonight and chilly. Above average temps for most of the upcoming week.
Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Ch. snow showers toward morning.
Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Ch. snow showers toward morning.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rather breezy for this evening into tonight with winds out of the northwest gusting to 35 to 40 mph at times. Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid teens.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible.(WSAW)
Brisk winds out of the NW.
Brisk winds out of the NW.(WSAW)

A cold front will be rolling through the area early Monday morning. There is a chance of snow showers during the morning commute from 5 AM to 8 AM, but accumulations are expected to minimal, ranging from a coating to less than a half-inch. Clouds will quickly yield to a fair amount of sunshine for the day with highs only in the low to mid 20s.

A cold front could spark some scattered snow showers early Monday morning.
A cold front could spark some scattered snow showers early Monday morning.(WSAW)

The first week of March will be fairly quiet weather-wise across the Wisconsin River Valley. Breezy on Tuesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with daytime temperatures rising into the low 40s. Still dry on Friday and Saturday but a bit cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine fading to clouds next Sunday. A chance of rain/snow showers at night. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Nekoosa Police find drugs in home following tip that children were being exposed to drugs
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Generic recall graphic.
Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods

Latest News

Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Snow, heavy at times north. In Central Wisconsin, areas of fog, light rain showers and wintry...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Periods of snow north Sunday morning, possibly heavy at times. A wintry mix or rain showers in...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Mostly cloudy tonight. Snow or a wintry mix from north to south on Sunday morning. Locally...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast