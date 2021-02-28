First Alert Weather: Brighter & milder days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rather breezy for this evening into tonight with winds out of the northwest gusting to 35 to 40 mph at times. Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid teens.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible. (WSAW)

Brisk winds out of the NW. (WSAW)

A cold front will be rolling through the area early Monday morning. There is a chance of snow showers during the morning commute from 5 AM to 8 AM, but accumulations are expected to minimal, ranging from a coating to less than a half-inch. Clouds will quickly yield to a fair amount of sunshine for the day with highs only in the low to mid 20s.

A cold front could spark some scattered snow showers early Monday morning. (WSAW)

The first week of March will be fairly quiet weather-wise across the Wisconsin River Valley. Breezy on Tuesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with daytime temperatures rising into the low 40s. Still dry on Friday and Saturday but a bit cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine fading to clouds next Sunday. A chance of rain/snow showers at night. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

