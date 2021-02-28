A Tomahawk man is helping Texans affected by winter storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chris Huston wants to spend his retirement years helping others. He has been working with the Red Cross of Marathon County for four years. So when the opportunity came to help the citizens of Texas who were affected by the winter storms, this Tomahawk man did not hesitate to volunteer.

Huston is deployed in Harlingen, a town about 20 miles from both the Mexican border and the Gulf of Mexico.

As soon as he arrived, he put together a team to get supplies to local communities.

“I didn’t have a background, so I didn’t have any knowledge of anything when I came into the Red Cross. But the Red Cross supplied all of the training, and I have taken a lot of classes to be able to do what I’m doing. And I enjoy it,” Huston explained.

Huston’s team supplies counties with drinking water, self-heating meals and cleanup kits.

“They take that box truck and they deliver the supplies. We’re servicing 20 counties right now. And so, the requester is normally emergency management for that county. Or it could be a judge that requested it,” he said.

Many Texans who lost power also had pipes that froze and burst. Repairs are slow and stores are limited. That’s why his work is so valuable.

“I went to Wal-Mart yesterday to get some soda, and there was no milk. I never walked into a Wal-Mart and not seen any dairy products. But there was no milk and the water was empty,” he said.

But, Huston says the supply requests are getting lower, and he expects to return home at the end of the week. He probably won’t rest for long, though. Even a lower leg amputation in December 2019 didn’t hold him back.

“I normally deploy from May through December. And I wanted to make sure I would still be able to walk and deploy. Because losing that leg shouldn’t be an excuse for being able to go out and help somebody,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.