Black History Month: UWSP alumnus fosters campus diversity and inclusion

UWSP Director of Diversity and College Access Dr. Sam Dinga assisting with painting UWSP PRIDE...
UWSP Director of Diversity and College Access Dr. Sam Dinga assisting with painting UWSP PRIDE crosswalk(Charlesworth | WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point Director of Diversity and College Access Dr. Dinga encourages students to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

In 2002, Dr. Dinga moved to Stevens Point from Cameroon, West Africa. Since then, he’s made it his mission to ensure students, faculty, and staff at UWSP understand the importance of having diversity on its campus.

“Being open and willing to constantly share my story,” Dinga explained, “I think personally, I get inspired by other people and I hope my story too can inspire some students.”

As an alumnus, he understands the challenges students of color or students of the LGBTQ+ community can face because of their differences.

“After having gone through the university,” he explained, “I know how it can be challenging for students coming from different parts of the country to Stevens Point. I do understand that a student of color coming from Milwaukee, I can tell you, Stevens Point can feel like a different country.”

Which is why his office works to ensure everyone feels welcome on the campus while working towards earning their degrees.

“Our primary role is to oversee the retention and graduation of students of color and LGBTQ+ students,” Dinga said. “So, we are constantly finding ways to help the students by taking down the barriers to make sure students can stay on campus.”

