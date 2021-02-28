Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Nekoosa Police find drugs in home following tip that children were being exposed to drugs
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Generic recall graphic.
Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
DHS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, confirms another 464 new cases
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Ch. snow showers toward morning.
First Alert Weather: Brighter & milder days ahead
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief