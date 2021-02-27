Advertisement

Rep. Ron Kind considers U.S. Senate race

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is dipping his toe into Wisconsin’s 2022 Senate race, telling our ABC sister station WKOW-TV that he will be “taking a look” at running.

Kind did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional comment. Kind told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “No decisions have been made.”

Kind has represented western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District since 1997 and has often considered running for other office, only to seek reelection to his current post.

Numerous Democrats are considering running for Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. So far, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry have formally announced they’ll run and will face off in an August 9 primary.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
Benjamin Smith, 31
Suspect in home invasion charged with felony murder, bond set at $250K
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Cory Spencer booking photo
Suspect in Weston drug bust considered ‘major supplier’ to area

Latest News

File image
Kind: Not passing COVID relief bill would delay economic recovery
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed
Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Conservative gathering to feature Trump’s false fraud claims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech