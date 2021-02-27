Advertisement

Officials warn of scam callers claiming to be U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are warning of scam callers trying to gain bank information Friday who claim to be U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

According to a news release, a prerecorded message will say “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the recipient would then be told to press #1 in order to speak with a border patrol officer or agent, who would then try to get the caller’s banking information.

The department urged residents not to give the caller any information, because these calls are a scam or phishing attempt.

The Dept. of Homeland Security and CBP assured residents that they will not ask for money over the phone.

People that do receive this call should make a note of necessary details, hang up immediately and report it if possible to the Federal Trade Commission.

