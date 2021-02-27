Nekoosa Police find drugs in home following tip that children were being exposed to drugs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On February 22, 2021, Nekoosa Police Department received information that several children were being exposed to illegal drugs in Nekoosa. Officers responded to the home along with a Wood County Human Services social worker.

While investigating the allegations inside the home, Noah L. Campbell, 41, jumped out a second-story window and fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers a short time later. Bobbi Jo Setser, 37, and two juveniles were also in the home.

Discovered in the home were 19.4 grams of Fentanyl, 4.67 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 26 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $910.00 in cash.

Campbell, on parole for Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture/Deliver THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Resisting Arrest.

Criminal charges were requested on Setser for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of THC, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Child Neglect

