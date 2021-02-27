Advertisement

More parents seek ADHD diagnosis during pandemic

Local behavioral clinic has more ADHD referrals during pandemic
(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local behavioral clinic is seeing more concerned parents during the COVID-19 pandemic as students adjust to virtual learning.

Dr. Shannon Schaefer of Behavioral Health Clinic of Wausau says her clinic had a 20-30% increase in referrals for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD over the past year.

“Similar to other disorders,” Schaefer said, “we are seeing an increase in the number of individuals coming in for an ADHD assessment.”

Schaefer said she agrees more children are struggling with staying focused during virtual learning, but she also encourages parents to follow the trends of their child’s behavior.

“We know that the stress and lifestyle changes that have been brought on by COVID-19 have affected most of us in these ways,” Schaefer explained. “I think the complex thing is really identifying what about what we’re seeing is related to those lifestyle changes in stress? And what about what we’re seeing is actually related to perhaps longer-standing trends or longer standing patterns of behavior that perhaps were always there.”

If your child is diagnosed with ADHD, Schaefer says to immediately inform your child’s school to organize a learning style that works best for the child and to also inform his or her pediatrician.

