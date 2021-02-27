MN BCA confirms man involved in Duluth police standoff is dead

DULUTH, Minn. - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed the man involved in Friday’s 20-hour standoff is dead.

In a Tweet the BCA writes, “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Duluth. The subject of a standoff that began on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. is deceased.”

The BCA remains on scene and is investigating the incident.

__________

UPDATE 5:27 P.M.-- As a police standoff enters its 20th hour in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension team has arrived at the scene.

A man suspected of firing at officers and shooting and killing a Duluth Police K9 has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 2300 block of West 4th Street since at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, police have not commented on the current status of the situation or the suspect.

The incident began when authorities received a report of a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, officers learned the suspect had a felony and refused to surrender.

K9 Luna was then sent in to apprehend the suspect, at which point the suspect allegedly fired shots and hit Luna.

Luna later died at the veterinary hospital.

Authorities on scene said at some point, officers returned fire, but they did not believe the suspect was hurt.

No police officers or other people were hurt.

On Friday morning, police escorted a woman from the building, but it’s unclear how, if at all, she is connected to the incident.

Law enforcement from multiple different agencies spent the day Friday trying to get the man to surrender.

Our reporters on scene saw authorities, dressed in tactical gear, use flash bombs and a megaphone in their efforts.

While roads were blocked off in the area, as of Friday evening, our reporters saw some roads beginning to reopen.

________

K9 Luna was added to the Duluth Police Department in June 2019 after K9 Haas was killed during an officer-involved shooting in January 2019. Officer Aaron Haller handled both K9s.

______________

