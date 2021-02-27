Advertisement

Kind: Not passing COVID relief bill would delay economic recovery

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Congress is expected to vote on President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.

The bill includes $1,400 of direct payments, a $400 a week federal unemployment bonus, a per child allowance for one year and billions of dollars to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and to assist schools and local governments.

Friday afternoon U.S. Representative Ron Kind of Wisconsin’s third congressional district discussed the economic impact this bill would have.

“By not doing this means delaying the economic recovery, and the best thing we can do to get our fiscal house in order everywhere-federal, state, local level is a growing robust full employment economy,” Kind said. “This Covid package is going to help us get to that spot much sooner.”

The goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by mid-March when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

