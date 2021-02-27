First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times north Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick-hitting winter storm will impact the region from late tonight into Sunday midday. The main form of precipitation across the Northwoods Sunday morning will be moderate to heavy snow, while south of Highway 64, a wintry mix, some rain showers, and snow will fall during the morning.

Low pressure will be moving from the western Plains into Central Wisconsin late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow is expected to move into the Northwoods before daybreak on Sunday, while a wintry mix or snow will affect locations from Highway 10 to south of Highway 64 leading up to daybreak, with rain showers and perhaps some sleet or snow showers south. The snow will fall, heavy at times in the Northwoods from a little after daybreak through late morning. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible. The snow will taper to snow showers by late morning, and come to an end by early afternoon. Total snowfall of 3-5″ with locally higher amounts is anticipated in the Northwoods. Meantime, south of Highway 64 to north of Highway 10, a wintry mix or snow will fall through the morning hours, with a chance of minor icing on untreated and elevated surfaces, while snowfall of up to 1″ is possible just south of Highway 29, while 1-3″ could fall near and north of Highway 29. To the south, little in the way of snowfall is expected but wet and some slippery roads are possible.

Roads Sunday morning will be snow-covered and hazardous across the northern half of the area through early afternoon. If you must travel, do so with extreme caution.

Another round of snow showers with a cold front will push across the region early Monday morning, with accumulations of an inch or two possible leading up to daybreak. This could once again cause slick travel for the early part of the morning commute on Monday, but a First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be needed.

