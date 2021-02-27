Edgar boys basketball advances to state tournament with 74-60 win over Clear Lake

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) -The Edgar Wildcats came back from a six point halftime deficit to defeat the Clear Lake Warriors 74-60 in a Division Four sectional final. The win advances Edgar to the boys basketball state tournament for the first time since 1997.

The Wildcats are the only team in the Newschannel 7 viewing area to make state in boys basketball this year.

