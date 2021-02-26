Advertisement

Wisconsin may send voting deputies back to nursing homes

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials may send voting deputies back into nursing homes ahead of the April elections.

The state Elections Commission banned deputies from entering nursing homes in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

That ban remains in place despite urgings from Republicans to lift it. Earlier this month the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee ordered the commission to promulgate the ban as an emergency rule.

The commission is set to discuss such a move during a meeting Tuesday.

Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe is recommending that commissioners drop the ban. She says even if the commission puts together a rule, Republican legislators will strike it down as unlawful.

