UW-Stevens Point chancellor working to build partnerships with tribal nations

UW-Stevens Point held a ceremony at noon Thursday, Dec. 17 to honor Indigenous burial grounds located on campus.(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson has formed a committee to acknowledge native burial grounds on the Stevens Point campus and expand the educational opportunities for native students, families and communities.

The Chancellor’s Commission on the Ancestors Buried Below Us will coordinate efforts, leverage university resources and ensure timely progress and momentum.

“I have invited the leaders of the Tribal Nations to provide input, feedback and counsel to our efforts to recognize and honor their ancestors, such as creating a permanent memorial and on other initiatives,” said Gibson. “I believe this is a critical next step in our process to create sustainable and beneficial partnerships with our tribal partners.”

Historic research shows that the campus encompasses what was at one point a Native American camp and burial ground of the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ojibwe and Potawatomi. A temporary memorial marker has been placed near the Communication Arts Center to acknowledge the Indigenous people buried there many years ago.

