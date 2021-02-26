UW Eau Claire nursing students are helping administer the COVID vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Second semester nursing students at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in Marshfield are helping administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The pandemic cut short their practical work in the spring, and their clinical instructor said it’s a learning experience they would not otherwise have gotten.

“The amount of information that these two students that I have this morning – I’ll have two more this afternoon – the wealth of information and the skills, the teaching that’s going on, and not by me, actually by these wonderful providers that are actually vaccinating the community,” said Vicky Zietlow.

It is not just the act of administering the vaccine that will come in handy for the future. Working one-on-one with the patients on a social level is something they are experiencing for the first time too.

“With this profession and going into it you really want the hands-on, and you want to be able to experience everything that you can so when we weren’t able to do that, which was unfortunate, but we were able to still be in the lab, which was nice,” said nursing student Teagan Downs.

The students started learning how to give various types of vaccines at the beginning of the semester. They had to pass a proficiency level to take part in this program, but until now they only worked on mannequins.

“This is actually my first day, so this is my first time giving vaccines, and so I’ve gotten a few under my belt and feel more confident already and just getting that patient experience is really amazing,” said nursing student Briana Cline.

Four of Zietlow’s seven students elected to take part. For those that are, the program doesn’t just provide them with clinical time.

“What is also exciting is that by them participating just 16 hours in this clinic, they are able to go and get $500 reimbursement towards a scholarship for this semester’s tuition, " said Zietlow.

The students are required to complete 60 hours of clinical time in order to graduate. Their regular clinical day is Monday, so for those that participate this is getting them to that goal faster. All of the four say that they will do the regular 60 hours, and consider themselves lucky to have this opportunity on top of that.

