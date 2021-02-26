Advertisement

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Johnson & Johnson logo/vaccine
Johnson & Johnson logo/vaccine(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers have endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that’s expected to provide an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic. The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts ruled on Friday that J&J’s vaccine protected against COVID-19 and should be made available for adults.

The FDA is expected to quickly follow the recommendation and make J&J’s shot the third vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S. Shipments of a few million doses could begin as early as Monday. More shots are urgently needed to stay ahead of a mutating virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
Cory Spencer booking photo
Suspect in Weston drug bust considered ‘major supplier’ to area
Benjamin Smith, 31
Suspect in home invasion charged with felony murder, bond set at $250K
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests

Latest News

Bond set at $250K for man accused of felony murder in Plover home invasion
Bond set at $250K for man accused of felony murder in Plover home invasion
Innovations, bold and unique flavors pushing more shoppers to frozen food aisle
Innovations, bold and unique flavors pushing more shoppers to frozen food aisle
Chef Jamie Gwen gives inspiration for incorporating frozen food into everyday meals.
Popularity grows for the frozen food aisle
Creating a plan, setting budget priorities to get on track financially
Creating a plan, setting budget priorities to get on track financially
Man shops on phone
Tips to set budget priorities and save money