Tips to set budget priorities and save money

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The New Year brings hope for better times and improved finances. That’s why this is the ideal time to take stock of your financial health and, in many cases, make a plan for how to save more in the future, even during a pandemic. It’s no wonder that financially-themed resolutions are among the most popular made each New Year.

Just in time to save those debt-free resolutions, on Friday, the best-selling author of The Recovering Spender and saving expert, Lauren Greutman, joined Holly Chilsen on NewsChannel 7 at 4. The mother of six has been a go-to resource for busy families who are sick of keeping up with the Joneses and ready to learn a better way spend with their heart, stay true to their values and live the lifestyle they want. Lauren has helped women create financial freedom for their families by sharing simple, easy ways to take back control of their money, live within their means, and create the simpler, happier life they’ve always dreamed of.

Lauren learned first-hand how to save money and live within her means, and she developed real-life tools and authors books to help consumers take back control of their finances. She teaches local couponing seminars and makes regular appearances on local morning TV shows as well as guest spots on The TODAY SHOW, The Rachael Ray Show, ABC’s Nightline, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends and more.

For more information visit: www.TipsonTV.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.