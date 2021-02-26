Advertisement

Tips to set budget priorities and save money

Family finance in a pandemic
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The New Year brings hope for better times and improved finances. That’s why this is the ideal time to take stock of your financial health and, in many cases, make a plan for how to save more in the future, even during a pandemic. It’s no wonder that financially-themed resolutions are among the most popular made each New Year.

Just in time to save those debt-free resolutions, on Friday, the best-selling author of The Recovering Spender and saving expert, Lauren Greutman, joined Holly Chilsen on NewsChannel 7 at 4. The mother of six has been a go-to resource for busy families who are sick of keeping up with the Joneses and ready to learn a better way spend with their heart, stay true to their values and live the lifestyle they want. Lauren has helped women create financial freedom for their families by sharing simple, easy ways to take back control of their money, live within their means, and create the simpler, happier life they’ve always dreamed of.

Lauren learned first-hand how to save money and live within her means, and she developed real-life tools and authors books to help consumers take back control of their finances. She teaches local couponing seminars and makes regular appearances on local morning TV shows as well as guest spots on The TODAY SHOW, The Rachael Ray Show, ABC’s Nightline, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends and more.

For more information visit: www.TipsonTV.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
Cory Spencer booking photo
Suspect in Weston drug bust considered ‘major supplier’ to area
Benjamin Smith, 31
Suspect in home invasion charged with felony murder, bond set at $250K
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests

Latest News

Bond set at $250K for man accused of felony murder in Plover home invasion
Bond set at $250K for man accused of felony murder in Plover home invasion
Innovations, bold and unique flavors pushing more shoppers to frozen food aisle
Innovations, bold and unique flavors pushing more shoppers to frozen food aisle
Chef Jamie Gwen gives inspiration for incorporating frozen food into everyday meals.
Popularity grows for the frozen food aisle
Creating a plan, setting budget priorities to get on track financially
Creating a plan, setting budget priorities to get on track financially