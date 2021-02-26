Resiliency through wrestling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There is a saying at Wausau East High School: Once a Lumberjack, Always a Lumberjack. Joe Gallion became a lumberjack in 2004, entering into varsity wrestling, football, and track and field as a freshman.

“Wrestling is really what gave me the principles to kind of continue to excel at all things whether it be academics or football, track and field, choir, student politics, I was student class president here at one point, homecoming king,” Gallion said.

It taught him not to quit when things got tough, to keep going even when he got told ‘no’ while trying to reach his goals. That perseverance worked; he joined a traveling national wrestling team, placed at the state wrestling tournament, and got a full-ride scholarship to UW-Stevens Point where he graduated with a degree in health promotion, human development, and leadership fitness.

He coached at the University of Texas for a while but said it is nice to come full circle coaching for his former team.

“Practice is, you’re there to learn more about yourself than anything so that when it comes to a live situation, you can adapt to whatever is thrown at you,” he said.

“Joe’s great at motivational speaking, before the matches, after the matches he relates it not only to wrestling but to life and his goal is to make good men,” Matt Natzke, the Wausau East Wrestling head coach said.

This was Natzke’s first year being head coach for the team. Natzke has known Gallion since high school when he wrestled against the Lumberjacks as a Merrill Bluejay. The two also went to college together. He said Gallion’s energetic and kind personality, knowledge, and skill made him the perfect fit for the job.

“He’s fun to be around. He’s a good guy overall and he works hard, probably one of the hardest workers I know,” Natzke said.

“You never know what tomorrow’s going to bring. And I think today, the purpose of being a teacher or a coach is to really set those people up, the young people we work with, to be able to adapt, to be able to work to whatever might happen to them throughout their lives,” Gallion expressed.

Gallion understands the kinds of challenges that students can face. He has had a lot thrown at him over his life too.

“I think I had my first foster care placement when I was 18-months-old and I had been placed about 40 different times by the time I was in eighth grade,” he stated. “So because of that, a lot of people had given up on me. I think I had to find the answer within myself and the people that were still there, my coaches, my foster parents, my teachers, really it took a community to raise me.”

He learned resiliency at a young age and has developed it over his life. Now, he’s passing on those lessons of failure and success to build the next generation of resilient Lumberjacks.

“It’s really not about what happens to you, it’s about how you react to what happens to you and if you do it in a thoughtful way, any average person can be a champion.”

