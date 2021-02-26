Puffy coats bring forward car seat safety concerns during cold weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -With colder temperatures still present, parents are doing their best to bundle up their children before heading out. But, when it comes to strapping little ones into their car seats, bulky coats can be very dangerous.

Amanda Tabin with Safe Kids Marathon County said car crashes are the leading cause of death among children. With a winter coat on, the bulk can add 2-4 inches of excess space between the seat belt and your child’s body. In the event of a crash, the coat would compress, making it possible for your child to slip out.

“Really puffy coats and snowsuits have a lot of extra padding in them to keep you warm when you’re outside in the cold weather, but with a car seat those can be dangerous because if you’re in a car crash the force of the crash compresses all of that padding, which then makes the harness of the seat not fit how it’s supposed to,” Tabin explained.

Tabin recommends dressing your child in thin layers before buckling them up and using a blanket over the top of their buckled straps to keep them warm. Older children can wear the backward coat method where they put their coat on backward over the harnesses, while all children can wear hats and mittens.

“Those fleece jackets or sweatshirts tend to be OK, as long as it’s not one of the really puffy coats that we tend to wear in Wisconsin winters or the snowsuit type,” Tabin said.

Tabin said it’s just about not putting an extra fabric beneath the straps that could keep your child from being tightly buckled in.

“If an item didn’t come with the car seat. It hasn’t been crash-tested for use with the car seat. So it could interfere with the protection provided in a crash,” she said.

No matter what time of year it is, Tabin recommends all parents do the ‘pinch test’ before closing the car door. To do so, pinch the harness at the shoulder. If the harness is snug, your fingers will slide off the webbing proving tight. If the harness is loose, you will be able to pinch the webbing between your fingers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.