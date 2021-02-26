Popularity grows for the frozen food aisle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With many families having everyone home for every meal, many are looking for unique meal ideas and bold flavors to mix up meal planning. Look no further than the frozen food aisle at your local supermarket. Innovation in the frozen food aisle means you can find foods for every dietary and lifestyle want or need including plant-based, gluten-free, organic and more.

Chef-inspired frozen foods include worldly flavors, unique ingredients and trendy dishes and can be an ideal way to try new foods and flavors that would be difficult to make at home. Plus, frozen foods are made with real ingredients and flash frozen to lock in all their beneficial nutrients.

Did You Know?

Frozen food sales are also hotter than ever and rising fast – up 22.2%in 2020.

Comfort foods like pizza and mac ‘n cheese are driving sales, but plant-based foods are also seeing a lot of growth. The pandemic had people stocking up, but as they discovered all of the great products the frozen food aisle has to offer, the increase in sales continues.

The frozen food department has seen three years of back-to-back growth with 99% of shoppers making a purchase from the frozen food aisle annually. Millennial households in particular are embracing frozen foods, spending 9% more on frozen foods per supermarket visit than households of other age-based demographics.

If you’d like a little inspiration to whip up a creative meal using some convenient items from the freezer, help is here! On Friday, chef and television personality Jamie Gwen joined Holly Chilsen on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to showcase some of the most useful items to keep in your freezer and provide tips on how to turn those products into a unique and satisfying meal.

For more information please visit: https://www.easyhomemeals.com/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.