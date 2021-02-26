Nursing Students help administer vaccine at Marshfield Clinic

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Nursing students are helping get the COVID-19 vaccine into arms while gaining valuable experience in the process.

The Marshfield Clinic’s cafeteria turns into a vaccine distribution center Thursday, where second-semester nursing students from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire at Marshfield are helping administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Clinical Instructor Vicky Zietlow says this is a learning experience they would not otherwise have gotten, because the pandemic cut their clinical work short in the spring.

“The wealth of information and the skills, the teaching that’s going on, and not by me, actually by these wonderful providers that are actually vaccinating the community.”

It’s not just the act of administering the vaccine that will come in handy for the future but also working one-on-one with the patients on a social level for the first time.

“With this profession and going into it you really want the hands-on, and you want to be able to experience everything that you can so when we weren’t able to do that, which was unfortunate, but we were able to still be in the lab, which was nice,” says Nursing Student Teagan Downs.

The students started learning how to give various types of vaccines at the beginning of the semester, but only on mannequins. They had to pass a proficiency level to participate in the program. Four of Zeitlow’s seven junior students took part, gaining some of the required 60 hours of clinical work, as well as a $500 reimbursement towards a scholarship for this semester’s tuition.

