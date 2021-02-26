Advertisement

New Jersey man charged in plot to vandalize synagogues in Wisconsin, Michigan

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted coordinating a neo-Nazi group’s plot to vandalize two Midwestern synagogues and cause other damage across the country.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tobin pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy against rights. The 19-year-old Brooklawn man faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 28.

Tobin admitted communicating online in September 2019 with other members of The Base, a neo-Nazi group, and directed them to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin.

t the time, he told investigators that he had launched “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to the deadly pogrom in 1938 when Nazis looted and burned synagogues and Jewish-owned homes and stores in Germany.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
Cory Spencer booking photo
Suspect in Weston drug bust considered ‘major supplier’ to area
Benjamin Smith, 31
Suspect in home invasion charged with felony murder, bond set at $250K
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests

Latest News

Bond set at $250K for man accused of felony murder in Plover home invasion
Bond set at $250K for man accused of felony murder in Plover home invasion
Innovations, bold and unique flavors pushing more shoppers to frozen food aisle
Innovations, bold and unique flavors pushing more shoppers to frozen food aisle
Chef Jamie Gwen gives inspiration for incorporating frozen food into everyday meals.
Popularity grows for the frozen food aisle
Creating a plan, setting budget priorities to get on track financially
Creating a plan, setting budget priorities to get on track financially
Man shops on phone
Tips to set budget priorities and save money