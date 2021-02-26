Marshfield's Hanna Merkel was born to be a gymnast.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield gymnastics is building a powerhouse, and while the Tigers aren’t sending their team to state this year, they have a record four gymnasts making the trek. One of those gymnasts is competing in the all-around event for the first time in her career.

“She’s not the oldest,” said Marshfield gymnastics coach Allie Dryer. “She’s not (a) senior, but she has always been a leader as far as the work ethic she puts in.”

Hanna Merkel was born to be a gymnast.

“I’d definitely say it’s my life,” said Merkel. “I kind of push everything else to the side. School kind of gets (put) on the back burner sometimes I’d say.”

The itch to get in the gym started when she was just four years old.

“I also started dance when I was about the same age, and my sister did gymnastics with me for a while, but then she eventually chose dance, so part of it I would say was I gotta do something different than her, and I could be better than her.”

The choice turned into a wise one. The junior is just one of 20 gymnasts competing for the all-around crown at the Division 1 level.

“My goal was to make it on bars, but it was such a surprise.”

That’s the challenge that comes with setting goals. The bar is constantly being raised. Once Merkel is done competing tomorrow, the next expectation is put into place.

“None of my routines start (with) a 10.0, so my goal is to get more skills that are worth value to get my start values up to (a) 10.0,” said Merkel.

“She already has goal sheets filled out for what she wants to accomplish this spring and this summer,” said Dryer. “She’s very aware of the rules and what it would take to get there and making sure she has everything she needs to start on a 10.”

We asked Merkel’s teammate Alexis Mushel what she thought Merkel is good at. Her response…“everything”.

