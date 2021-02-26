Advertisement

McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald’s, Yum deals

According to Beyond Meat, its deal with McDonald's means more than supplying McPlant burgers to...
According to Beyond Meat, its deal with McDonald's means more than supplying McPlant burgers to the popular burger chain.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several major fast-food chains in the coming years to expand offerings that could eventually include plant-based burgers, chalupas or toppings on a stuffed-crust pizza.

Beyond Meat on Thursday announced distribution agreements with McDonald’s as well as with Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The company based in El Segundo, California, said it will develop plant-based products for all the restaurants, with exclusive menu items for each brand.

Beyond Meat had limited partnerships with McDonald’s and Yum Brands before, testing its products in limited geographies or with only an item or two. The companies are now expanding those ties.

Chicago-based McDonald’s will use the Beyond Meat partnership to roll out what it is calling the “McPlant” burger, as well as eventually plant-based pork, egg and chicken products.

Yum will use Beyond Meat to expand its “Beyond Fried Chicken” products, as well as pizza toppings at Pizza Hut. Yum, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, did not lay out specific menu options for Taco Bell.

Plant-based food products that are designed to imitate meat have grown in popularity in the last few years and several large restaurant chains are now experimenting with food science to make healthier and more environmentally friendly products for customers. Burger King has partnered with Impossible Foods to provide products that use plant-based products as well.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
Cory Spencer booking photo
$24K worth of heroin seized in Weston area drug bust
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Benjamin Smith, 31
Man, 31 facing felony murder charge in Plover home invasion case

Latest News

The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised...
US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps
Lowcountry lawmakers are fighting to keep the historic Parris Island recruit depot open, as the...
South Carolina lawmakers look to shore up Parris Island's future
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
US strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman
Numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline across the country, but the...
US far from herd immunity as officials warn of possible case surge
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap