Man convicted in 2013 fatal overdose case, charged in new overdose case

Kyle Kennedy booking photo
Kyle Kennedy booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Mosinee man who was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for providing heroin to another man that overdosed and died, is now charged with providing heroin to another person that overdosed.

Kyle Kennedy, 29, was charged Friday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and four other counts related to a Feb. 22 overdose case.

Kennedy was sent to prison in 2014 after a fatal crash on the Thomas Street Bridge. In that case, investigators said Kennedy sold heroin to a man that used it while driving with his 4-year-old son. The man crashed and died. His son was critically injured but recovered.

Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Jonathon Barnett said the previous conviction is the reason for a high-cash bond in the newest case.

“Now, after serving such a significant prison sentence, he’s here again providing heroin to an individual that led to a non-fatal overdose. His extended supervision is not preventing him from dealing heroin within the community,” Barnett said.

Department of Correction records show Kennedy is on extended supervision until 2025.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash. He’s expected to learn if his case will head to trial on March 8.

