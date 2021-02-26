First Alert Weather: Hold onto your hat today, snow/mix later this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A breezy and cool end to the work week for today. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Brisk winds out of the south at 12 to 20 mph, will gust up to 35 to 40 mph at times from midday through late afternoon. The strongest wind gusts will be across the Northwoods.

Breezy with a mix of sun and more clouds as the day goes on. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph later this afternoon. (WSAW)

A weak front will provide a chance of flurries or snow showers tonight. The latest trends are for less in the way of accumulation with a coating to under half of an inch of any snowfall. Otherwise mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend weather-wise. A fair amount of sunshine, not as breezy, and milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

The next weather maker will arrive after midnight Saturday night as low pressure drives toward Central Wisconsin. The precipitation during the early morning hours before daybreak may feature rain showers or a light wintry mix from Highway 10 on south, while mainly light to moderate snow is expected to fall in the rest of the area to the north. The wintry mix/rain will change to snow showers south by daybreak. Periods of snow through Sunday morning across the northern half of the area, winding down by midday or early afternoon.

A wintry mix/rain showers south, whlie snow falls to the north early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate snow Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow will come to an end by early afternoon from southwest to northeast. (WSAW)

At this point, snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible from Marshfield to Shawano on south and east, while to the north and west, 1-3″ of snow could accumulate by late morning. Roads Sunday morning will range from wet and slippery, to snow-covered and slushy. Clouds are expected to break for some sunshine by the later stages of the afternoon on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. This currently is not going to be a First Alert Weather Day, but if you do have travel plans on Sunday morning, be prepared for some messy road conditions. Allow extra time to reach your destination and slow down!

A coating to 1" could fall in the southern parts of the area, while 1-3" is expected from Marshfield to Wausau on north. (WSAW)

A quick-moving cold front will roll through later Sunday night into early Monday morning, producing another risk of snow showers in parts of the area. Chilly on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. Breezy on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings rebound into the mid 30s. Milder for the second half of the week with more sun than clouds on Wednesday and Thursday, while partly sunny on Friday. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overall, the start of March is expected to come in like lamb.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.