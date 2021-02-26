Evers reappoints two to Public Service Commission

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq will continue in that role after Gov. Evers reappointed her to a new two-year term.

Valcq joined the PSC as a commissioner in January of 2019 before becoming its chairperson two months later. Under this reappointment, Valcq’s term doesn’t expire until March of 2023. As a commissioner, Valcq’s term runs until 2025.

Evers also reappointed Commissioner Tyler Huebner to a six-year term. Huebner was first appointed to the PSC in March 2020 to complete the term of retiring Commissioner Michael Huebsch.

The Public Service Commission is an independent regulatory agency overseeing public utilities in Wisconsin. It also works toward access to telecommunications and broadband services for all.

