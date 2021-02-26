Advertisement

Distance, pandemic can’t separate couple’s love

Over 3,500 miles apart, these long-distance lovebirds won’t let an ocean or a pandemic keep them apart
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Deb Kersten and her partner, Willy Mabbot, met on a Yahoo chatroom just over two decades ago. Now, the internet is what is helping them make the most of the tricky situation the two find themselves in.

Willy is a retired truck driver living in Keighley, England. Deb lives in Wausau. The distance between the two; 3,731 miles.

“I spend around $1,400 on a round-trip,” explained Kersten.

Her and Mabbot will make multiple trips back and forth each year, with Kersten sometimes travelling to Keighley and Mabbot sometimes traveling to Wisconsin.

For the past year and a half, however, the cost of the traveling is the least of the couples worries.

“We’ve had eight flights canceled since November of 2019,” Kersten said. “One flight, I was all packed. My suitcase was sitting in the living room and I was going to leave in a day. Rescheduled the flight, and before I could even print the confirmation, that was also canceled.”

The international travel restrictions remain in place, with the couple hoping that they will be able to fly Willy to Wisconsin sometime in June. Until then, every afternoon at 3 pm Wisconsin time, Deb and Willy meet up the way their friendship first started over 20 years ago; online.

“What we have going for us, I think, is that we’re 70 years old and we love each other, and we’re willing to be patient,” said Kersten. “We make it work because we love each other.”

Mabbot echoed Kersten’s words.

“It’s the way we were brought up,” he explained. “Don’t dwell on it. Get on with it. Take it in stride.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
Cory Spencer booking photo
$24K worth of heroin seized in Weston area drug bust
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Crime scene graphic
Man, 31 facing felony murder charge in Plover home invasion case

Latest News

Cold Weather Car Seat Safety
Cold Weather Car Seat Safety
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Hold onto your hat today, snow/mix later this weekend
Becoming breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of snow showers tonight. Snow expected...
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Long-Distance Love In A Pandemic
Long-Distance Love In A Pandemic