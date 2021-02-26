Distance, pandemic can’t separate couple’s love

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Deb Kersten and her partner, Willy Mabbot, met on a Yahoo chatroom just over two decades ago. Now, the internet is what is helping them make the most of the tricky situation the two find themselves in.

Willy is a retired truck driver living in Keighley, England. Deb lives in Wausau. The distance between the two; 3,731 miles.

“I spend around $1,400 on a round-trip,” explained Kersten.

Her and Mabbot will make multiple trips back and forth each year, with Kersten sometimes travelling to Keighley and Mabbot sometimes traveling to Wisconsin.

For the past year and a half, however, the cost of the traveling is the least of the couples worries.

“We’ve had eight flights canceled since November of 2019,” Kersten said. “One flight, I was all packed. My suitcase was sitting in the living room and I was going to leave in a day. Rescheduled the flight, and before I could even print the confirmation, that was also canceled.”

The international travel restrictions remain in place, with the couple hoping that they will be able to fly Willy to Wisconsin sometime in June. Until then, every afternoon at 3 pm Wisconsin time, Deb and Willy meet up the way their friendship first started over 20 years ago; online.

“What we have going for us, I think, is that we’re 70 years old and we love each other, and we’re willing to be patient,” said Kersten. “We make it work because we love each other.”

Mabbot echoed Kersten’s words.

“It’s the way we were brought up,” he explained. “Don’t dwell on it. Get on with it. Take it in stride.”

