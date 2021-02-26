DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine provider map

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new tool to help people connect with COVID-19 vaccine providers.

DHS explains the new vaccine provider map is designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process, by identifying where vaccine is being sent across the state. It is also intended to help people easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

The map provides information about vaccine providers and community-based vaccine clinics. The sites are coded by shape and color to indicate whether they are open to all eligible populations, only open to specific eligible groups, or targeting their own clients or patients. DHS plans to update the map every two weeks.

All sites shown on the map require pre-scheduled appointments, and availability is not guaranteed.

