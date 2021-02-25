Wood County creates Mental Health Investigator position

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a new position at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office meant to help people in the community facing mental health situations.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is excited for the new Mental Health Investigator position. They believe it will create a better bond between the community and law enforcement.

“It’s been a busy couple of days already,” Wood County Mental Health Investigator Sgt. Doug Christianson said. “It’s going to be refreshing to be able to concentrate on the area that I’ve been pursuing for so long.”

Although all Wood County officers are crisis intervention trained, Sgt. Doug Christianson was recently promoted to Mental Health Investigator at the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s a full time position needed to help de-escalate and bring solutions to mental health situations.

“Individuals can be brought to a point that we can have intelligent conversation back and forth, talk about the issues that have come up and maybe discuss possible alternatives other than taking violent action,” Christianson said.

The Wood County Sheriff said a large part of the calls their department receives are mental health related which makes the new position that much more vital.

“We found that through the last several years, this is a pretty big need for our community,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said.

A few years back, a law was changed that forced officers to call a third party when dealing with mental health cases, but now the department can handle it on their own.

“What’s very evident to me is the passion that Doug has for mental health to help people,” Becker said.

The Sheriff’s Department was awarded a grant from the legacy foundation to fund the new position. Christianson said one in five people have a diagnosable mental illness, while one in 20 face severe illness.

“This is a position with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that I believe has the possibility to positively impact countless lives,” Christianson said.

While it’s only the second day on the new job for Christianson, he said he’s already had to respond to different mental health calls.

