Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools team up with Aspirus for weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing

The Wisconsin Rapids School District is partnering with Aspirus to provide weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing to all staff and students.

Each week 400-500 middle and high school staff and students will be randomly chosen to get tested for the virus on school property. The testing will only occur at Lincoln High School and Wisconsin Rapids Middle School. While participants are random, the same person cannot be chosen two weeks in a row.

Ronald Rasmussen, the Principal at Lincoln High School, hopes that through the frequent randomized testing they will be able to combat asymptomatic cases, have more accurate contact tracing, and keep kids learning in person.

“Academics are a big part of high school obviously, but we know that when our students have a better relationship with their peers and with staff their academics improve,” Rasmussen said.

Tests will be nose swab tests but only go about an inch up the nose, making them easier for school nurses and local volunteers to administer.

After tests are taken they will be sent to Aspirus labs. Michael Hawks, the Director for the Aspirus Riverview Hospital Laboratory Services expects the school to get their results back each week within 48 hours.

“It’s all about getting those results back to the schools in a timeframe that allows for that important implementation of control practices, keeping both staff and students healthy and safe,” Hawks said.

All Wisconsin Rapids students will return to in-person learning four days a week starting March 8. Those who have signed the waiver to participate will not only get tested frequently but be a part of a bigger study for Aspirus that hopes to light the way for others.

“We feel confident that all our staff and students can return to school safely because of this. And we are excited for the many doors that it is going to open for us and possibly other schools in the future,” Rasmussen said.

The new testing program is free to all at the school and is possible thanks to laboratory courier services from both the Aspirus Reference Laboratory and the Aspirus Riverview Hospital laboratory. Both labs have collaborated to provide the instructions, supplies, testing, and logistical support to ensure the program’s success.

