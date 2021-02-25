Advertisement

Wausau School District invites public to learn more about referendum

(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is inviting the public to attend a meeting about the upcoming referendum.

Wausau School District voters will be asked two questions on the April 6 ballot. The first question is asking for the school district to exceed the specified revenue limit by $4 million for recurring purposes.

The second question asks for one-time payments of $148,800,000 for district renovations and upgrades. The school district says taxes will not increase if the referendum passes because it would replace existing debt that is going away.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Wausau West High School auditorium, 1200 W. Wausau Ave. and is open to the public. It can also be seen at this link. More information on the referendum can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR reports 216 wolves harvested by non-tribal hunters
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case tells different story
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee charged with secrectly recording patient
Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Crime scene graphic
Man, 31 facing felony murder charge in Plover home invasion case
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Some snow showers are likely Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of snow in the next few days
Marshfield Clinic releases plans for March 1 COVID-19 vaccination eligibility