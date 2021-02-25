Wausau School District invites public to learn more about referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is inviting the public to attend a meeting about the upcoming referendum.

Wausau School District voters will be asked two questions on the April 6 ballot. The first question is asking for the school district to exceed the specified revenue limit by $4 million for recurring purposes.

The second question asks for one-time payments of $148,800,000 for district renovations and upgrades. The school district says taxes will not increase if the referendum passes because it would replace existing debt that is going away.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Wausau West High School auditorium, 1200 W. Wausau Ave. and is open to the public. It can also be seen at this link. More information on the referendum can be found here.

