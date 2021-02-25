Advertisement

Three Lakes upsets Black Hawk, advances to the 5A girls basketball state championship

Three Lakes celebrates as a team after knocking off top-seeded Black Hawk in the 5A girls...
Three Lakes celebrates as a team after knocking off top-seeded Black Hawk in the 5A girls basketball state semifinal.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

La Crosse, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Lakes defeated top-seeded Black Hawk 51-48 in the state semifinal game on Thursday to advance to the 5A girls basketball state championship.

Three Lakes entered the game as the four-seed, matchup up against the Warriors who had a 75-game winning streak entering the tournament. They had won the state tournament in 2019.

The Blue Jays were backed by Sydney Lurvey’s team-high 18 points. They shot 50% from 3-point range. Taylor Kolling added 14 points in 35 minutes of play.

The Blue Jays will take on the winner of #3 Assumption and #2 McDonnell tonight for a chance at a state title.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
213 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case tells different story
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee charged with secrectly recording patient
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Latest News

UW-River Falls vs. UW-Stevens Point, Men's Basketball, 2/24/2021
UW-River Falls vs. UW-Stevens Point, Men's Basketball, 2/24/2021
Northland vs. UW-Stevens Point, Women's Hockey, 2/24/2021
Northland vs. UW-Stevens Point, Women's Hockey, 2/24/2021
The night before State
The night before State
Three Lakes girls basketball is heading to state for the first time since 1999.
The night before state for Three Lakes