Three Lakes upsets Black Hawk, advances to the 5A girls basketball state championship

La Crosse, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Lakes defeated top-seeded Black Hawk 51-48 in the state semifinal game on Thursday to advance to the 5A girls basketball state championship.

Three Lakes entered the game as the four-seed, matchup up against the Warriors who had a 75-game winning streak entering the tournament. They had won the state tournament in 2019.

The Blue Jays were backed by Sydney Lurvey’s team-high 18 points. They shot 50% from 3-point range. Taylor Kolling added 14 points in 35 minutes of play.

The Blue Jays will take on the winner of #3 Assumption and #2 McDonnell tonight for a chance at a state title.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.