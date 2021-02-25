Taxidermists awaiting calls after Wisconsin wolf hunt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the highly anticipated wolf hunt of 2021, multiple taxidermists in central Wisconsin say they have not received any calls on harvested wolves yet.

“When every guy has the time or money they decide to bring them in. So it does take some time once in a while,” Hunts Remembered owner Brent Lerch said.

Lerch says the gap between a hunt and taxidermy can sometimes take a while. Lerch says he is still getting calls for deer that were harvested in November.

“I’m still getting deer in from rifle season just a few weeks ago. It can be anywhere from a week to a few months before anyone sees anything come in,” Lerch explained.

Wolves are seen more like a trophy hunt and are not commonly hunted for meat. So many people take their harvest to a taxidermist to have work done on it.

“Generally if they are successful or if they’re wanting to get a wolf, they’re getting it for the hide and to do something with the hide,” Lerch added.

Some taxidermists like Brent say they have not seen a wolf in their shop since the last hunt in 2014. Since many people have looked forward to it, Brent thinks calls will be coming in soon.

“I think guys that are successful will have something done with it. Whether it’s a full mount or rug, or jus ta hanger. But they’ll do something to remember that opportunity they got,” Lerch said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.