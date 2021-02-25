Sephora at Kohl’s to come to Rib Mountain this fall
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kohl’s announced Thursday the 200 locations across the U.S. that will feature the new Sephora at Kohl’s stores.
The Rib Mountain location is one of 13 Kohl’s stores in Wisconsin which will have the new Sephora at Kohl’s experience.
It will feature 2,500 square feet of dedicated space inside Kohl’s and carry more than 100 beauty brands.
Kohl’s expects to expand its partnership with Sephora to at least 850 stores by 2023.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.