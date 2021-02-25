Advertisement

Sen. Testin proposes bill requiring national anthem be played in taxpayer-funded arenas

Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Patrick Testin(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican Sen. Patrick Testin has introduced legislation that would require the “Star Spangled Banner” to be played at sporting events held in arenas that are funded by taxpayer dollars. Several venues would be impacted, including Lambeau Field, American Family Field, and the Fiserv Forum.

“Hearing the “Star Spangled Banner” at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common – we are Americans,” said Sen. Testin. “This tradition traces its roots back more than a century – even pre-dating the song’s adoption as the national anthem. It’s a practice that unites us, and I believe it’s worth preserving.”

In a statement, he said veterans groups in Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin American Legion and VFW Department of Wisconsin, have expressed support for the bill.

It’s co-authored by Representatives Tony Kurtz and Scott Krug.

A similar bill was introduced in Texas. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced requiring the national anthem to be played “at all events which receive public funding” will be among his top legislative priorities this session.

