Advertisement

Report: Outdoor activities soared during pandemic

Fishing
Fishing(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - It may be no surprise that outdoor activity in Wisconsin increased last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum attempts to quantify just how much more state residents were getting out of the house.

The report released Thursday shows that park visits, sporting goods sales and fishing licenses all increased last year in the face of canceled indoor events and cautions about the dangers of catching the virus while around other people inside. The nonpartisan policy think tank suggests that state and local officials should consider increasing investments to handle the higher demand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
213 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case tells different story
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee charged with secrectly recording patient
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Latest News

Police lights
$9,000 worth of meth found during Marshfield traffic stop
Weekly Testing Returns All To School
Weekly Testing Returns All To School
Portage County trails to close
Portage County snowmobile trails to close at noon Thursday
Foxconn looking at building electric cars in Wisconsin