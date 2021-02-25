Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
213 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case tells different story
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee charged with secrectly recording patient
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco boosts minimum wage to $16
File photo
Wisconsin to prioritize teachers, child care staff among new vaccine groups
Evers announces federal rent, energy assistance program
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
Group asks Supreme Court justices to ban use of race in college admissions