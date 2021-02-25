Advertisement

Poll: 6 in 10 Wisconsin voters back statewide mask mandate

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than six in ten people in Wisconsin would support requiring most people across the state to wear a face covering to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new poll commissioned by an organization committed to electing more scientists to public office.

According to the 314 Action Fund, sixty-one percent would back a public mask mandate, while nearly a third (32%) oppose such a measure. Another seven percent of respondents said they were not sure.

The poll was conducted by the left-leaning pollster Public Policy Polling and surveyed 937 Wisconsin voters.

Just over half of respondents also claimed they trusted Gov. Tony Evers to handle the coronavirus pandemic more than they do Republicans in the state legislature, who were preferred by 38 percent of those surveyed.

The organization claimed the results showed bipartisan support for statewide public health measures.

It also offered an early indication of another close battle for the governor’s seat next year, with 45 percent of Wisconsin voters saying they would support a second term for Evers over a generic Republican, while 44 percent prefer the GOP nominee.

