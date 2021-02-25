New rental assistance program set to double relief in north central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday is set to double to amount of relief already given to those in north-central Wisconsin struggling with rent.

The North Central Community Action Program, which handles the money disbursed in the area, says The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be providing close to $1 million in rental relief.

WERA follows the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program last spring, which disbursed $477,000 of rental assistance by the NCCAP.

While the two are similar, there are slight differences. The biggest difference is how much funding can be provided to each person. With WRAP, there was a $3,000 cap per household. WERA has no cap, making it easier to provide rental assistance dating back to last March.

But since the WRAP program ended in November, there was a gap in coverage over the last few months. A few other programs helped bridge the gap, but more restrictions applied. WERA will make it easier to provide relief that’s still needed.

“It’s still very prevalent. Especially with back utilities, or those people who have not been able to go back to work full-time,” explained Diane Sennholz, the executive director at NCCAP. “Or those businesses that have closed. So there’s still a great need. We do expect this funding source to take care of that.”

Sennholz says about 345 households in Marathon County need assistance. They also will service Wood, Lincoln, Rusk, Sawyer, and Taylor counties with the WERA program.

In order to qualify, you must have someone in your household affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and make 80% of their county’s median income or below.

For more information on how you can apply for assistance, NCCAP has an FAQ form for those who have questions.

