Marshfield Clinic releases plans for March 1 COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Thursday while new groups will be eligible March 1 for the COVID-19 vaccine, the demand from the over 65 population will continue to take priority.

The currently eligible population includes those 65 years or older, frontline health care workers, police and fire personnel and corrections staff.

“We are optimistic that vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks, but due to the limited vaccine supply, we urge everyone to continue to be patient,” said Tammy Simon, RN, MSN, vice president at Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Institute for Quality Innovation and Patient Safety. “We know that is a challenge as so many people desire the vaccine that will provide protection against this disease and lead to a return of pre-pandemic life. Until vaccine supplies significantly increase, our scheduling capacity is restricted.”

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says beginning Monday, educators, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care workers and staff/residents in congregate living facilities are eligible.

People can be added to the Marshfield Clinic Health System waitlist by going to marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine or by calling 877-998-0880. Currently, more than 33,000 individuals are on the waitlist.

According to a statement, the same survey request process will be used for groups eligible March 1 starting at 8 a.m. Marshfield Clinic is encouraging the next round of groups to hold on signing up until that March 1 to avoid having their survey disregarded because of their current ineligible.

