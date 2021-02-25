Advertisement

Man, 31 facing felony murder charge in Plover home invasion case

Crime scene graphic
Crime scene graphic(Storyblocks)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Chief says a 31-year-old man is facing criminal charges for his role in an armed robbery that left one person dead.

Benjamin Smith, of Nelsonville is facing 10 counts including felony murder following the Feb. 8 incident in Plover. Investigators said 28-year-old Zachary Deyo, of Stevens Point, was killed in the home invasion. Plover police said he was shot to death during an altercation. Four others including Smith were injured.

A felony murder charge is filed when prosecutors say a person died as a result of someone committing a crime.

Smith was taken into custody Thursday following his release from the hospital and transported to the Portage County Jail.

Police said Smith and Deyo were not guests of the residents at the trailer. They arrived at the same time.

Two other males and a female suffered various injuries. Police say the altercation was an isolated incident.

A future court date for Smith has not yet been set.

