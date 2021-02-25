Advertisement

First Alert Weather: More chances of snow in the next few days

Snow showers expected Friday night with a risk of snow on Sunday
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine along with some clouds today and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid 30s.\

A fair amount of sunshine.
Partly cloudy and a bit chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens. Friday starts off with some sunshine, giving way to increasing clouds as the day wears on in advance of the next weather maker. Highs in the upper 30s.

Some snow showers are likely Friday evening.
Snow showers will roll through at night.
A coating to 1" possible.
Snow showers are expected to be rolling across the area Friday night into very early Saturday morning. Accumulations with this quick-moving system will be minor, with a coating to 1″ possible. Sunshine is back on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

2" or more of snowfall possible in the northern half of the area.
Another winter weather producer could be taking aim at North Central Wisconsin on Sunday. Low pressure is forecast to track into the region bringing the possibility for snow from about Highway 10 on north. At this time, the best chance of 2″ or more of snowfall will be from Wausau onto the north. It is still too early to say exact amounts, but the possibility is for needing to break out the snow shovel again to clear things up on Sunday by the afternoon in the wake of this snowfall. At this point, a First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be needed for the Sunday morning snowfall, but we will continue to monitor this situation.

The new work week and new month features a fair amount of sunshine from Monday to next Thursday. Highs Monday in the upper 20s, rebounding to the low 40s on Tuesday, with mid 40s on Wednesday. It might be a bit cooler by Thursday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

